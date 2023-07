LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of LeClaire announced there has been a water main break, Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from LeClaire City Government officials are asking that the public avoid Wisconsin Street from 11 Street to 12 Street because of the water main break.

LeClaire city officials say there has been a water main break. (LeClaire City Government)

