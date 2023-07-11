Which stone countertop is best for your kitchen?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jeff Bass, General Manager at Epic Stone, focus on how to choose the right materials for kitchen countertops or other surfaces.

Peiffer also makes an announcement about the 2024 Home Show that will be held at the Bend XPO in Moline in February.

Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association is located at 3528 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.qcbr.org/ or call the office at 563-441-5692.

For more information about Epic Stone, 110 North Division Street, Davenport, visit the business online at http://www.epicqc.com/ or call 563-323-3603.

