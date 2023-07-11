Woman arrested after attempted murder in Mercer County

A woman in Mercer County has been arrested on attempted murder charges, among others.
A woman in Mercer County has been arrested on attempted murder charges, among others.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman in Mercer County has been arrested on attempted murder charges, among others.

According to court documents on July 6 in Mercer County, Loran Scott also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor committed the offense of attempted first-degree murder, a class X felony, by taking a SAR 9 mm handgun and pulling the trigger while pointing the handgun at Brenton Tutor. The gun did not go off, according to the documents. Additionally, police say Monson hit Tutor in the face with the handgun.

Monson was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Clonazepam, aggravated unlawful use of weapons committing domestic battery by choking Tutor, endangering the life or health of a child by placing the defendant’s son in a vehicle when the defendant was intoxicated, and acting in disorderly conduct by pointing a SAR 9 mm handgun at Tutor to provoke and alarm him, according to court documents.

Monson’s bond is set at $1 million, according to court documents. Monson initially appeared on the charges Monday and had a preliminary hearing. She waived the hearing and pleaded not guilty. She will have a pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Your First Alert Forecast
1
QCA almost set for RAGBRAI and Bix 7
Iowa State Capitol building
What to expect from Iowa’s special session