Woman arrested after attempted murder in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman in Mercer County has been arrested on attempted murder charges, among others.

According to court documents on July 6 in Mercer County, Loran Scott also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor committed the offense of attempted first-degree murder, a class X felony, by taking a SAR 9 mm handgun and pulling the trigger while pointing the handgun at Brenton Tutor. The gun did not go off, according to the documents. Additionally, police say Monson hit Tutor in the face with the handgun.

Monson was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Clonazepam, aggravated unlawful use of weapons committing domestic battery by choking Tutor, endangering the life or health of a child by placing the defendant’s son in a vehicle when the defendant was intoxicated, and acting in disorderly conduct by pointing a SAR 9 mm handgun at Tutor to provoke and alarm him, according to court documents.

Monson’s bond is set at $1 million, according to court documents. Monson initially appeared on the charges Monday and had a preliminary hearing. She waived the hearing and pleaded not guilty. She will have a pretrial conference on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.