City of Sterling: Remains of man presumed dead in Sterling apartment fire, partial collapse, recovered

An apartment fire at 406 East Third Street in Sterling on July 7 left one man presumed dead and...
An apartment fire at 406 East Third Street in Sterling on July 7 left one man presumed dead and three others injured. Wednesday, the City of Sterling released new details about the incident.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - An apartment fire at 406 East Third Street in Sterling on July 7 left one man presumed dead and three others injured. Wednesday, the City of Sterling released new details about the incident.

On Tuesday, shortly after 5 p.m., Juan Antonio “Tony” Anaya’s remains were recovered from the scene, according to a media release. Anaya of Sterling, was 62. He was taken to CGH for an autopsy.

Additionally, Kimberly Johnson, another resident of the building is still listed in critical condition at the Critical Care Unit at St. Anthony in Rockford, officials said. Johnson remains intubated at this time.

City of Sterling officials say that they have a heartfelt commitment to conducting the highest quality investigation to get the best answers for all the victims and their families.

The media release stated that the investigative team consists of the Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team anticipates they will conclude the on-scene portion of the investigation by the end of the week and turn the scene over to local authorities and ultimately the property owners.

The ATF will continue their investigation off-site before releasing their findings. The Investigative Team is continuing to evaluate the building and have taken some portions down as the investigation allows. The City will use structural engineers to evaluate the neighboring buildings and coordinate with the appropriate insurance companies to repair or demolish all affected structures, according to the media release.

City officials say due to he ongoing investigation, E.3rd Street (Route 2) will remain closed from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue to avoid traffic disruptions and prevent large trucks from being trapped on E. 3rd due to restricted turning options between 1st Ave and 4th Ave. Local traffic can still access E. 3rd Street businesses on the north-south Avenues from 2nd Street. Truck traffic must access Route 2 via Route 40 and Lynn Boulevard.

Barring unforeseen complications, the city officials anticipate opening at least one lane of Route 2 at the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

First Alert Day Details
FIRST ALERT DAY from until Wednesday for strong to severe storms
First Alert Forecast: Storms end this afternoon
Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in...
Lawsuit filed to block Iowa abortion restrictions
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Moline police for retail theft arrested