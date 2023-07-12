City of Sterling: Remains of man presumed dead in Sterling apartment fire, partial collapse, recovered

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - An apartment fire at 406 East Third Street in Sterling on July 7 left one man presumed dead and three others injured. Wednesday, the City of Sterling released new details about the incident.

On Tuesday, shortly after 5 p.m., Juan Antonio “Tony” Anaya’s remains were recovered from the scene, according to a media release. Anaya of Sterling, was 62. He was taken to CGH for an autopsy.

Additionally, Kimberly Johnson, another resident of the building is still listed in critical condition at the Critical Care Unit at St. Anthony in Rockford, officials said. Johnson remains intubated at this time.

City of Sterling officials say that they have a heartfelt commitment to conducting the highest quality investigation to get the best answers for all the victims and their families.

The media release stated that the investigative team consists of the Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team anticipates they will conclude the on-scene portion of the investigation by the end of the week and turn the scene over to local authorities and ultimately the property owners.

The ATF will continue their investigation off-site before releasing their findings. The Investigative Team is continuing to evaluate the building and have taken some portions down as the investigation allows. The City will use structural engineers to evaluate the neighboring buildings and coordinate with the appropriate insurance companies to repair or demolish all affected structures, according to the media release.

City officials say due to he ongoing investigation, E.3rd Street (Route 2) will remain closed from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue to avoid traffic disruptions and prevent large trucks from being trapped on E. 3rd due to restricted turning options between 1st Ave and 4th Ave. Local traffic can still access E. 3rd Street businesses on the north-south Avenues from 2nd Street. Truck traffic must access Route 2 via Route 40 and Lynn Boulevard.

Barring unforeseen complications, the city officials anticipate opening at least one lane of Route 2 at the end of the week.

