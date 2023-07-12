Davenport breaks ground on ARPA-funded Fairmount Community Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city officials broke ground on a new COVID-relief money-funded project Tuesday afternoon.

A new community center is coming to Davenport’s northwest side. City leaders like Mayor Mike Matson said they’re excited to provide new programming to an often underserved community.

“A lot of people have been pushing us to put things, place things in areas that have been asking, and this is an example of that,” Matson said.

Right across the parking lot from a branch of the Davenport library, the Fairmount Community Center will provide many youth, senior and outdoor activities for families.

In total, $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used for the project.

Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said the city also plans to rent the space out for other uses.

“This has been a project that’s been planned for a little over a year and a half now,” Dyson said. “It’s bringing to fruition, community space that is very much needed and that part of town, and we’re excited to break ground and get the project going.”

The center will include a gym, an outdoor movie screen and a kitchen.

Ultimately though, Courtney Jones, Davenport’s Administrative Services manager, said they will let the people using the facility decide what will be hosted in it.

“We’re hoping this fall to actually launch a survey specific to the Fairmount community to tell us what types of programming they actually want in the community center,” Jones said. “That way, we can then allocate specific employment needs for that area.”

Parks and Recreation also plans to expand its existing programming at other locations to a new, centralized location.

“This would provide us potentially [the] opportunity to bring some of our other programming from other parts, say like junior theater type programming,” Dyson said. “Some of our art stuff or our nature awareness stuff.”

Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

