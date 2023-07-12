FBI Springfield Warns of Recent Elder Fraud Crime

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. {KWQC} – With the recent request for money scams, FBI Springfield is warning the public to be cautious about answering phone calls that may be suspicious. These scams are commonly referred to as grandparent scams.

A grandparent scam can have many different scenarios. A version they say they’ve seen recently involves victims receiving a call from someone claiming to be a loved one who has been in an accident with a pregnant woman and is being arrested.

“They just play on the vulnerability of older adults who don’t understand,” said CEO and President of Center of Active Seniors, Laura Kopp. “A lot of times, the nuisance of communication of that or scamming behavior, many times they aren’t familiar with the internet. If the internet is involved with that, they’re just very trusting. They come from a generation where you didn’t have to worry about people taking advantage of you because someone’s word was their bond.”

Then, the victim receives a second phone call from a supposed attorney who claims that due to a gag order. The case cannot be discussed further and requests money for their loved one’s release.

The scammer then schedules an in-person pick-up to collect the money and someone acting as a money mule arrives at the victim’s home to get the money.

FBI Springfield’s investigation into this scam resulted in an indictment for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the FBI’s 2022 internet Crime Complaint Center’s Elder Fraud Report, scammers targeted victims over the age of 60, 400 times, and they were scammed out of over $3.8 million.

“We have a handful of social workers that service 1000s of seniors every year,” added Kopp. “We are constantly getting involved in helping seniors to avoid being taken advantage of, to remediate when they have been taken advantage of to access other services and support when they’ve been scammed.”

The FBI offers tips on how to prevent being scammed. They recommend that you be cautious of the information that you post online. Scammers can use your information posted on your social media or dating sites as ways to target your loved ones.

Another tip that the FBI offers is to be weary of the phone number that is calling. Scammers could use the same area code as your phone number to let your guard down thinking that it will be someone that you know.

Lastly, never give your personal information or banking information over the phone or online to an unknown or verified individual.

Should you be scammed and require assistance, you could call the Illinois Attorney General: Senior Citizen Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-243-5377.

