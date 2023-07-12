John Deere Classic winning caddie reacts to Sepp Straka win

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2023 John Deere Classic will be talked about for awhile now. From the first ‘Concerts on the Course’ series to a down to the wire finish, this year’s classic had a little bit of everything, including a unique caddie-golfer pair.

Caddie Duane Bock worked alongside Sepp Straka at each hole of this year’s JDC and was even with Straka when he found out he won the tournament while on the driving range.

But the surprising thing about this caddie-golfer pair was that Bock and Straka don’t normally work together.

“I’ve met Sepp a number of years ago,” Bock said. “I caddie for Kevin Kisner and have been Kevin Kisner’s caddie for 14 years. Sepp needed some help this week and Kevin wasn’t playing, so I stepped in this week.”

Bock reflected on Straka’s performance by saying his ball-striking was the same all week. The first day Straka really struggled with the speed of the greens and the last three days, he’s just been phenomenal on the greens.

Sepp Straka now has two career PGA Tour wins.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.