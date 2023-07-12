Limited pools in the QCA this summer increases pool occupancy

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Hot summer temperatures in the QCA have many residents and families searching for ways to stay cool while many area pools are closed this summer undergoing construction.

For pools that are open, officials say they’ve seen an increase in traffic.

TV6 spoke with crews at Whitewater Junction about this year’s pool season.

“We are seeing larger crowds this year, but mostly we’re seeing patrons from all over the Quad Cities which we love because we want to reach as many people as we can,” said Nikki Carr Community Recreation and Facilities Manager and Whitewater Junction. “So, on warm days we are seeing larger crowds, but really we’re just seeing consistently more people come through the doors.”

Carr says to deal with those larger crowds more safety precautions have been put in place including increased staff and lifeguard rotations.

