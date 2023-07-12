DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A traveling art exhibit at the German American Heritage Center is bringing attention to migrants near the United States’ southern border.

The exhibit is called “Los Desconocidos: the Migrant Quilt Project.” It’s a collection of five quilts that include the names of migrants who have died, and textiles found along the border. Further, the exhibit is intended to inspire support for humane changes in border policies.

“We kind of want to show that we’re not all that different. Everyone goes through feelings of maybe (feeling unsafe) or looking for safety, and looking for better opportunities for their families, and so I think everyone can relate to that in some way, whether it’s your ancestors or yourself,” said Clare Tobin, assistant director of the German American Heritage Center. “[We want to] create compassion for these groups because they are part of our community, they’re our neighbors, and it’s important stories to tell.”

The Migrant Quilt Project exhibit will be on display at the German American Heritage Center until Aug. 27.

