NHTSA and QCA law enforcement participating in Speeding Slows You Down campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7 announced they are teaming up with QCA law enforcement agencies to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about how dangerous speeding is and urging drivers to obey the speed limit.

According to a media release from the NHTSA, from July 10-31 community law enforcement officers will be on higher alert for speeding vehicles while participating in the Speeding Slows You Down campaign.

“We are asking our community to please slow down,” said NHTSA Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert — the posted speed limit is the law. There are no excuses.”

In addition to the awareness campaign, the NHTSA says Region 7 will be paired with Region 5 to conduct a maximum day of enforcement on July 26.

The NHTSA says in 2021, speeding killed 8,462 people which accounted for nearly one in five highway fatalities. There was nearly an 8% increase in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2020-2021. NHTSA and local law enforcement want to remind drivers that no matter how seasoned you are as a driver speeding slows you down.

According to the media release speeding is a choice that can have deadly consequences for the driver, passengers and pedestrians. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, objected, or unexpected curve. Even new cars with technology are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash if speeding.

For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.

