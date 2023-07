Simplified Spaces: Amazon Prime Day, Preventing Extra Clutter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2023 Amazon Prime Day is here and Daniele Mineck, Professional Organizers and Event Planner shares tips on how you can prevent yourself from buying things you don’t need and preventing extra clutter.

Mineck says here are several Prime Day tips:

- Do: Restock on consumable goods

- Do: Have a plan for gadget upgrades

- Don’t: Buy just to get the deal

Daniele Mineck information:

Instagram @daniele.mineck

