Sterling building fire brings ATF and terrorism task force to site as investigation continues

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday, an early morning building fire in Sterling killed one man, and caused significant damage. Now, new details have emerged about why the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the investigation into that fire.

TV6 has confirmed with city officials that an ATF team from the Chicago field office remains in Sterling this week alongside an Illinois terrorism task force.

Officials say the presence of these agencies is not an indication of criminal wrong-doing. Instead city officials say the crews have been requested for their resources and expertise.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

