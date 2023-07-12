Sterling building fire brings ATF and terrorism task force to site as investigation continues

Sterling building fire brings ATF and terrorism task force to site as investigation continue.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday, an early morning building fire in Sterling killed one man, and caused significant damage. Now, new details have emerged about why the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the investigation into that fire.

TV6 has confirmed with city officials that an ATF team from the Chicago field office remains in Sterling this week alongside an Illinois terrorism task force.

Officials say the presence of these agencies is not an indication of criminal wrong-doing. Instead city officials say the crews have been requested for their resources and expertise.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

John Deere Classic Turnout
JDC officials say that while they could not give TV6 specific numbers, they did say that they...
2023 John Deere Classic turnout estimates
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration determined the nationwide car theft crisis...
NHTSA and QCA law enforcement participating in Speeding Slows You Down campaign
Relay for Life, September