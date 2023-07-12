Storms with heavy rain and hail this morning

Then calm conditions in the afternoon
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Slow moving strong storms are expected along and south of I-80 this morning.  While some storms may produce large hail the biggest threat will be heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding.  The complex of storms in South Dakota this morning will arrive around midday along the Mississippi with gusty winds and another round of torrential downpours. A few afternoon storms can’t be ruled out south of highway 34, but things will wind down considerably by the evening.  Quiet weather will return for Thursday before another round of showers and storms are possible on Friday.

TODAY: Storms. High: 84º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing.  Low: 65º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Wednesday could start with severe storms
First Alert Day Wednesday 5 a.m. until noon: Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain possible
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Active and unsettled weather ahead