Storms with heavy rain and hail this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Slow moving strong storms are expected along and south of I-80 this morning. While some storms may produce large hail the biggest threat will be heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding. The complex of storms in South Dakota this morning will arrive around midday along the Mississippi with gusty winds and another round of torrential downpours. A few afternoon storms can’t be ruled out south of highway 34, but things will wind down considerably by the evening. Quiet weather will return for Thursday before another round of showers and storms are possible on Friday.

TODAY: Storms. High: 84º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 65º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90º.

