Storms with heavy rain and hail Wednesday morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be moving through the TV6 viewing area late this morning into the early afternoon hours. While many of the storms haven’t been severe, we need to watch for the potential of gusty wind.

A few afternoon storms can’t be ruled out south of highway 34, but things will wind down considerably by the evening. Quiet weather will return for Thursday before another round of showers and storms are possible on Friday.

TODAY: Storms ending by early afternoon. High: 84º. Winds: SW/NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 65º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90º.

