Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they have cited 16-year-old Jonathan McCaffery, of North Liberty, as the driver who hit Iowa National Guard soldier Corey Hite.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 4:16 p.m. on May 22nd at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway.

Hite, 45, of Cedar Rapids died following the crash.

The driver was later identified as Jonathan McCaffery, 16, of North Liberty. McCaffery is the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery.

Jonathan McCaffery has been cited with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.

Under Iowa law, a violation of this misdemeanor resulting in a death is punishable by a $1,000 fine, suspension of the driver’s license of up to 180 days, or both.

His parents Fran and Margaret released the following statement:

“On May 22nd, just after leaving school, our 16-year-old son was the driver in a vehicle/pedestrian accident. Investigators have told us that it was an unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving. The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son’s passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle. The jogger, Sgt. First Class Corey Hite, passed away two weeks after the accident from the injuries he sustained.

We are devastated by this tragedy. SFC Hite’s family has our deepest sympathies. While our family continues to process the events of the past weeks and help our son cope with this accident, we will have no further comment at this time.”

