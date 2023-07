DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Author and lifelong Iowan, Sara Broers, discusses her “bucket list” of things to do in her native state in the book aptly titled 100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die (Amazon embedded link).

The book has a Facebook page here. The author’s website is here.

