Amazon nears opening in Davenport but Fair Oaks Foods seems stalled

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amazon is only weeks away from opening its fulfillment center near Interstate 80.

Amazon has been hiring for a few months, but it’s still looking for workers.

The online retailer plans to employ about 1,000 people in the Quad-Cities. That’ll make it one of the largest employers in the region.

A quick look at job boards today showed positions still open for administrators, robotics apprentices and maintenance techs. The lowest salaries listed were $33,000 for managers and $16 for hourly workers.

Amazon is encouraging veterans to apply.

City leaders and the Chamber of Commerce told me they’ve recently been in contact with the company, who confirmed it’ll open the center by the end of summer.

But while community leaders are celebrating Amazon, there’s a little less excitement about another project that was slated for Davenport.

If you want to apply, visit amazon.jobs.

FAIR OAKS FOODS

One of the Quad-Cities’ largest development projects has lost its sizzle.

Fair Oaks Foods broke ground last summer on a massive bacon packaging facility near Interstate 80.

A year later, and construction hasn’t begun.

The factory was supposed to open early 2024 and make an annual economic impact of $182 million. Business leaders called it the region’s largest business attraction project ever.

But today, a chain-link fence holds up a sign that says, Coming Soon.

When asked why the project was on hold, Davenport city officials didn’t answer and referred questions to Fair Oaks Foods.

The company and its developer did not return multiple messages from TV6 Investigates this week.

Fair Oaks Foods is yet to post for any of the 250 jobs it planned to create.

This all comes after the project launched with fanfare from community leaders. The city council crafted a $6.4 million tax incentive package that included forgivable loans and tax rebates.

The city even created a video to entice the company to choose the Quad-Cities.

TV6 Investigates did not get a response from city officials Thursday about the status of those incentives.

Davenport announced in June 22, 2022, that Fair Oaks Foods would build a 150,000-square-foot facility to package bacon at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, off of I-80. (City of Davenport)

