CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island police for sex offender registration violation, failure to appear charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Benjamin Ralston, 57 is wanted by Rock Island Police for sex offender registration violation and failure to appear charges on a charge of driving suspended or revoked.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ralston is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.