CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island police for sex offender registration violation, failure to appear charges

Moline police are investigating a theft at Walmart. Two men are wanted.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Benjamin Ralston, 57 is wanted by Rock Island Police for sex offender registration violation and failure to appear charges on a charge of driving suspended or revoked.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Ralston is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges

Latest News

Grant opportunities are available for employers in Eastern Iowa.
Grant Opportunities for Employers in Eastern Iowa.
Davenport Amazon fulfillment center update
On Tuesday, Knox County Attorney Jeremy Karlin issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Ferry for...
Knox Co correctional officer charged with assault
The right shoulder of Interstate 74 westbound between the 53rd Street exit and Interstate 80 is...
Traffic alert: Crash reported on I-74 westbound
Experts review popular articles saying BCS has high poverty with happy workers.
Grant Opportunities for Employers in Eastern Iowa