CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County probation violation for multiple charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill.

Shawn Lopez, 39, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on charges of resisting arrest and aggravated flee or attempt to elude and probation violation on a charge of possession of meth.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Lopez is 5-foot-10, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

