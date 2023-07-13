CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate $6000 worth jewelry taken from Walmart

Moline police are investigating a theft at Walmart. Two men are wanted.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after a man and woman stole over $6,000 of jewelry from Walmart.

According to police, a man and woman entered Walmart in Moline about 8:40 p.m. on July 4 and broke into a jewelry case. They stole over $6,000 worth of 14k gold jewelry.

The two waited until there was no one in the area of the jewelry case, then the woman pried it open and removed the jewelry, putting it in her purse, police said. The man acted as a lookout as she did this.

According to police, they left the area in a dark-colored minivan.

If you know who they are, or have any information about this theft, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges

Latest News

Grant opportunities are available for employers in Eastern Iowa.
Grant Opportunities for Employers in Eastern Iowa.
Davenport Amazon fulfillment center update
On Tuesday, Knox County Attorney Jeremy Karlin issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Ferry for...
Knox Co correctional officer charged with assault
The right shoulder of Interstate 74 westbound between the 53rd Street exit and Interstate 80 is...
Traffic alert: Crash reported on I-74 westbound
Experts review popular articles saying BCS has high poverty with happy workers.
Grant Opportunities for Employers in Eastern Iowa