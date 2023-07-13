CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate $6000 worth jewelry taken from Walmart

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after a man and woman stole over $6,000 of jewelry from Walmart.

According to police, a man and woman entered Walmart in Moline about 8:40 p.m. on July 4 and broke into a jewelry case. They stole over $6,000 worth of 14k gold jewelry.

The two waited until there was no one in the area of the jewelry case, then the woman pried it open and removed the jewelry, putting it in her purse, police said. The man acted as a lookout as she did this.

According to police, they left the area in a dark-colored minivan.

If you know who they are, or have any information about this theft, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

