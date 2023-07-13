Dylan Mulvaney says she fled the US to ‘feel safe’ after Bud Light backlash

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Dylan Mulvaney is enjoying herself on a trip to Peru after fleeing the United States to “feel safe,” she said Monday.

In a TikTok video, Mulvaney told her nearly 11 million followers that she is on a solo trip to Peru following the backlash from her partnership with Bud Light.

“I’ve seen a lot of llamas, and the people here are so kind. I feel very safe here – it’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually,” she said optimistically.

Mulvaney, who is transgender, said she has received threats after partnering with Bud Light for one sponsored social media post earlier this year.

Two weeks ago, in another video posted to her followers, Mulvaney said she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined.”

Amid the controversy over the partnership, Bud Light has suffered a significant decline in sales in recent months and lost its spot as America’s top-selling beer. Modelo Especial has claimed that title for the past two months.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

