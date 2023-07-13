Grant Opportunities for Employers in Eastern Iowa.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Grant opportunities are available for employers in Eastern Iowa. The Retrain and Retain program is being offered by the employers at the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Office in hopes to increase more job opportunities.

“Grants provide both workers and employers with the opportunity to build and maintain a quality workforce,” said Miranda Swafford, Executive Director of the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board. “The Mississippi Valley R&R Grant Program is a business-driven program designed to meet the needs of an employer or group of employers.”

Local businesses could be reimbursed up to $10,000 for employee training. The training is focused on fitting the employer’s needs including basic works skills, technical and computer training and more.

“You keep hearing about how there’s so many job openings, and people just don’t want to work,” said Iowa Works Strategic Partnership Specialist, Andrea Taylor. “That just isn’t the case. People want to work the jobs that are out there. They’re not qualified for. So, we are hoping that this will bring people in and show the employers that they can use this as a way to get those positions filled.”

Once the employee receives their training, the grant stipulates that the employee be retained or promoted by the employer they received their training from. This will create more workplace opportunities and additional back-fill.

Businesses that could qualify for the grant have to be located within Eastern Iowa counties. The list of counties is Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Henry, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee County. The applicants had to have been in those counties for at least 12 months to qualify. The distribution of up to $10,000 will depend on the size of the business.

To apply for the Retrain and Retain Grant, click here.

