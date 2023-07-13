Knox Co correctional officer charged with assault

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County correctional officer has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident earlier this month.

Deputies say the sheriff’s office was alert to an incident handled by the Galesburg Police Department on July 5.

On Tuesday, Knox County Attorney Jeremy Karlin issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Ferry for aggravated assault, deputies said.

Ferry was arrested by Galesburg police and was released after posting bond, deputies said.

He has been placed on administrative leave per department protocol. No other information was released.

