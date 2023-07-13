Man pleads guilty in connection with 2021 Clinton fatal shooting

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man pleaded guilty Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of Khalil Pugh in 2021.

Lewis Vaughn, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, punishable by 10 years in prison; abuse of a corpse, a Class D felony, punishable by five years in prison; and first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, punishable by 25 years in prison.

According to the written plea, Vaughn will have to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Pugh and will agree to provide “all known information and assist authorities in locating the remains of Khalil Pugh.”

Prosecutors and the defense also agreed that the sentences on the charges will run consecutively, or back-to-back, according to the plea.

Vaughn will be sentenced on Aug. 10.

Vaughn was initially tried in April, but the jury was deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial. During the trial, Vaughn faced the charge of first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

His wife, Jessica Vaughn, also is charged with abuse of a corpse. She has a pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Lewis Vaughn Sr., 45, and Jessica E. Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection to a fatal shooting in 2021 in Clinton. (KWQC/Clinton Police Department)

