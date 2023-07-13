Police: Man shows up at police station with gunshot wound

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after they say a man came to the police station with a gunshot wound.

A 21-year-old man arrived about 5:18 a.m. Thursday at the Rock Island Police Department with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a media release. The man was on an electric bicycle that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening.

First aid was done by officers until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived, police said. The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The man did not give a location or any details of the shooting, police said. No reports of shots fired stemming from this incident were reported.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

