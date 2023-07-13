Quieter weather on the way Thursday

The 90′s return on Thursday and Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Active weather will set up over the next several days, but none of the days will be washouts, nor does it look like the heavy rain we picked up yesterday.  Highs today will be in the 80s, which should be warm enough to set off a few storms north of the QC this afternoon.  Tonight a storm complex will develop off to our north and may bring in a few storms on Friday with highs in the 80s and 90s.  Slight chances for storms will be found this weekend, mainly in the afternoon hours.  Temps will be slightly cooler as well in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Few storms north this afternoon. High: 89º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing.  Low: 67º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 91º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More evening storms, then calming down overnight
First Alert Forecast: Storms end this afternoon
First Alert Forecast
Could we see some more strong storms this evening? TV6's Cyle Dickens has the latest.