Quieter weather on the way Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Active weather will set up over the next several days, but none of the days will be washouts, nor does it look like the heavy rain we picked up yesterday. Highs today will be in the 80s, which should be warm enough to set off a few storms north of the QC this afternoon. Tonight a storm complex will develop off to our north and may bring in a few storms on Friday with highs in the 80s and 90s. Slight chances for storms will be found this weekend, mainly in the afternoon hours. Temps will be slightly cooler as well in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Few storms north this afternoon. High: 89º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 67º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 91º.

