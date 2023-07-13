Schaapveld Sprouts Flower Farm

Schaapveld Sprouts Flower Farm
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Kristen Schaapveld, owner of Schaapveld Sprouts Flower Farm, features the services she offers from a micro flower farm where the mission is to bring the joy of fresh and sustainable specialty flowers to customers.

Schaapveld Sprouts Flower Farm is located at 1692 Tucker Avenue, Muscatine. For more information, visit the business website at https://www.schaapsprouts.com/ or call 563-343-1198.

