Traffic alert: Crash reported on I-74 westbound

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The right shoulder of Interstate 74 westbound between the 53rd Street exit and Interstate 80 is blocked due to a crash, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

IDOT reported the crash around 4:38 p.m.

Motorists can expect a three-minute delay.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air on online.

