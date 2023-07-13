Travel Iowa highlights trending trip getaways for summer or early fall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you plan to travel yet this summer or are already planning road trips for fall, Jessica O’Riley, Travel Iowa, informs viewers about what’s new and notable in four featured interview segments.

  • Interview 1: “Trips for Friends”
  • Interview 2: “Couples Getaways”
  • Interview 3: “Family-Friendly Adventures”
  • Interview 4: “Fall Preview”

For more inspiration on things to do and places to see throughout Iowa, our Spring and Summer Travel Guide is now available at TravelIowa.com.

Travel Iowa can help patrons build a trip, obtain passports for exploration or order an Iowa Travel Guide. The phone number is 800-345-IOWA.

