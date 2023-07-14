2023 Walcott Truckers Jamboree

Wolcott, IA {KWQC} – Truckers near and far continue their tradition of stopping by the World’s Largest Truckstop at Iowa 80 in Walcott, Iowa.

Since 1979, hundreds of trucks across the country meet fellow truckers for the annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree. From July 13-July 15, the I-80 will host special events. There are beauty contests for trucks, Trucker Olympics, local entertainment, and fireworks to close out the evenings.

Throughout the years, fellow truckers have created a bond from this annual event.

“Just like the guy standing behind you, we’ve been friends forever,” said Durant Resident, Howard Dobbins. “We work together and most of my friends have been doing this for some time, and it’s just good to get together and talk about old times.”

Iowa 80′s Marketing Vice President, Heather DeBailie recognizes that truckers are on the road year-round and having the convenience of the truck stop open 24/7 is helpful. The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is just an extra token of appreciation for what they do.

“You know, this really is a celebration of trucking,” said DeBailie. “I think we all have learned over the last few years how important truck drivers are to our economy, to our personal lives. Drivers bring absolutely everything that we need. Our food, our clothes, deliver medical supplies, and we’ve always known how important they are. And that’s why we celebrate them every year.”

If you plan on heading out there, both admission and parking is free. No ATV’s or UTV’s are allowed inside the show grounds. Musical artist, Shenandoah will be tonight’s headliner and is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. All concerts, parking, and admission are all free to the public.

