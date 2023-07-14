Close Up with CASI: New Announcements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp shares details about a new approved partnership as well as upcoming events.

Laura shares that the approved partnership is the Vaccine Uptake Initiative.

Laura also shares details about CASI’s Friday, July 14 ‘Rock The Lot’ even from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free.

CASI information:

Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Phone: 563-386-7477

Website: CASISeniors.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.