Davenport man charged in May 2022 fatal crash receives guilty verdict

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has received a guilty verdict in connection to a May 2022 crash that left a man dead.

A Scott County jury found Octavius Z. Sallis, 40, of Davenport guilty of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence and operating while under the influence. The more serious charge, homicide by vehicle, is a class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Court documents show that prior to the trial, Sallis pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, which is an aggravated misdemeanor and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor.

Sallis will be sentenced on Sept. 22, according to court documents.

