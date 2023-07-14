Davenport man charged in May 2022 fatal crash receives guilty verdict

Octavius Z. Sallis received a guilty verdict in connection to a May 2022 crash that left a man...
Octavius Z. Sallis received a guilty verdict in connection to a May 2022 crash that left a man dead.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has received a guilty verdict in connection to a May 2022 crash that left a man dead.

A Scott County jury found Octavius Z. Sallis, 40, of Davenport guilty of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence and operating while under the influence. The more serious charge, homicide by vehicle, is a class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Court documents show that prior to the trial, Sallis pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, which is an aggravated misdemeanor and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor.

Sallis will be sentenced on Sept. 22, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

The Rock Island County Fair returns on Tuesday, July 18 through Saturday, July 22.
The Rock Island County Fair is Back
Truckers near and far continue their tradition of stopping by the World’s Largest Truckstop at...
2023 Walcott Truckers Jamboree
The Rock Island County Fair returns on Tuesday, July 18 through Saturday, July 22.
The Rock Island County Fair is Back
Truckers near and far continue their tradition of stopping by the World’s Largest Truckstop at...
2023 Walcott Truckers Jamboree