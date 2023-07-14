Figge in Focus: “Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every Thursday we talk about what’s happening at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport.

Vanessa Sage with the Figge Art Museum and Benjamin Clark with Charles M. Schulz Museum talk about how the “Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz” has made its way to Davenport.

Benjamin talks about how for those that don’t know, Charles M. Schulz is the cartoonist for the “Peanuts” comic strips.

Both Benjamin and Vanessa encourage the community to come visit the exhibit.

Additionally, during the month of July admission into the Figge is free.

Figge Art Museum information:

Address: 225 West Second Street, Davenport

Days: Tuesday through Sunday

Website: FiggeArtMuseum.org

