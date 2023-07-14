Final section from main span of old I-74 Bridge removed

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The tear down of the old I-74 Bridge crossing the Mississippi River continues this summer.

In a post on the I-74 River Bridge Facebook page Friday morning, the final section from the main span (westbound lane) of the old bridge was removed Thursday.

The exact date of “the next blast to remove the cables and towers” has not been scheduled yet.

There is a target date for complete demolition for late summer or early fall.

