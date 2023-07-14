Financial Planning with Heidi: Debit Cards, Part 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC. discusses the second part of her series on debit cards.

Last time, Heidi focused on debit cards and fraud protection. This time, for part two Heidi talks about financial planning with debit cards.

Some key points Heidi emphasizes about debit cards include: debit cards don’t help you build credit, disputing charges on a debit card, overdraft liability, and when to use a debit card vs. a credit card.

Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:

Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.