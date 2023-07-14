FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday Evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for this evening for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing. These storms will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but the overall tornado threat remains low.

The KWQC First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day for Friday Evening (kwqc)

As the day progresses, very warm and humid air will build over the TV6 viewing area. This, coupled with ample amounts of lift in the atmosphere and some shear will create a very unstable atmosphere this afternoon. Right now, timing and exact placement of the storms is uncertain, however it appears storms will begin to fire around 4 PM and will quickly become severe. As the night goes on, these storms will begin to congeal into a focused complex of strong to severe thunderstorms. With the very high humidity present, we could see very high rainfall rates per hour, This, along with the potential for slow moving and training thunderstorms, the potential for flash flooding is high.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the TV6 viewing area in a “level 2″ risk for severe weather for this evening.

A "level 2" risk has been placed for much of the area. (KWQC)

