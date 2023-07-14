Former Eldridge city clerk pleads not guilty to theft, other charges

Denise Benson, the former Eldridge city clerk plead not guilty to theft, and other charges.
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -The former Eldridge City Clerk, Denise Benson, accused of using over $76,000 of city money for personal expenses, has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show Benson filed a written plea through her attorney, Andrea Jaeger, in Scott County District Court. She has a pretrial conference on Sept. 8.

Benson, 57, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; unauthorized use of a credit card, a Class C felony; identity theft, a Class C felony; forgery, a Class D felony; and nonfelonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor.

Benson was arrested on June 14. She was released on a promise to appear, court records show.

Between December 2016 and November 2022, Benson was employed as the City Clerk of Eldridge, according to an affect affidavit. She used the city-owned credit card to make unauthorized, personal purchases from Amazon, PayPal, Menards, AmeriGas, and other various vendors to acquire property. She also used the city’s checking account to make unauthorized payments to her personal credit cards and file taxes.

The changes totaled $76,717.90 according to the State Auditor’s report.

According to a report released by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, the investigation was requested by Eldridge City officials after there were concerns about transactions processed while Benson was city clerk from Jan. 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2022.

Benson was placed on administrative leave in October 2022. The Eldrige City Council ended her employment on Oct. 26, 2022, as city clerk.

