Geneseo ‘Porches, Pools & Patios’ tour is Saturday

"Porches, Pools, & Patios" in Geneseo is Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -A tour of five outstanding Geneseo outdoor living spaces along with a delightful luncheon at First Methodist Church, 302 North State Street, is happening July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.

For more information, visit the official website at https://porchespoolsandpatios.com/

