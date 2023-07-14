Goldfish Tank Kids’ Vendor Fair set for July 23

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Gold Fish Tank is a unique, free, one-day vendor fair hosted by Buttercupp Candles, 6836 Championship Drive, Bettendorf, that provides a platform for kid entrepreneurs to showcase their creative products and services and to compete for cash prizes.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/925405155422294

