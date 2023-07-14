Krispy Kreme offering dozen of doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday

FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.
FILE - Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.

The company is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The hot, sweet-glazed treat has become a desert icon over the decades.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937.

Vernon Rudolph started out selling doughnuts to grocery stores.

Soon after, the doughnut scent wafting into the streets had passersby asking if they could buy the doughnuts themselves.

Rudolph then launched an operation selling directly to the public.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

FILE - Police arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland that sent...
US sets grim milestone with new record for deadliest six months of mass killings
The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou departs aboard a firetruck hearse after...
Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife officials search for wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife experts try to catch infamous sea otter