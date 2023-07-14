Man sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2020 Clinton Co. fatal shooting

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, in the...
Carlton Douglas Jr., 35, was found guilty in June by a Clinton County jury of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a gun.(KWQC/Clinton Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was sentenced to life without parole in the December 2020 shooting death of Cedrick D. Hood.

Carlton Douglas Jr., 35, was found guilty in June by a Clinton County jury of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a gun.

Court records show he was also sentenced to five years on the gun charge, which a judge ordered to run concurrently, or at the same time, as the life sentence.

Douglas was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Hood’s son, records show.

According to police, officers responded at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2020, to the Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. 4th St., for a report of gunfire. Officers found a man, identified as Hood who had been shot.

Hood was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Douglas, and he was later arrested on Jan. 3, 2021, in Clinton.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

Words of affirmation.
The Market: Words of Affirmation
Figge in Focus: “Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz”
Figge in Focus: “Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz”
Financial Planning with Heidi, debit cards, part two.
Financial Planning with Heidi: Debit Cards, Part 2
Robert E. Crimo Jr., right, and his attorney George Gomez, appear before Judge George D....
November trial set for father of suspect in deadly July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago