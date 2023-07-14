Man sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2020 Clinton Co. fatal shooting

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was sentenced to life without parole in the December 2020 shooting death of Cedrick D. Hood.

Carlton Douglas Jr., 35, was found guilty in June by a Clinton County jury of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a gun.

Court records show he was also sentenced to five years on the gun charge, which a judge ordered to run concurrently, or at the same time, as the life sentence.

Douglas was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Hood’s son, records show.

According to police, officers responded at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2020, to the Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. 4th St., for a report of gunfire. Officers found a man, identified as Hood who had been shot.

Hood was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Douglas, and he was later arrested on Jan. 3, 2021, in Clinton.

