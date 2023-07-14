The Market: Words of Affirmation

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Katie Thompson owner and founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy discusses love languages.

Katie says for those who don’t know, there are supposed to be five love languages that are either how we give love or how we receive love. Those five love languages are words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, gift giving, and acts of service.

But in this segment, we’re going to focus on words of affirmation, Katie said.

The Market information:

Address: 1800 7 Avenue, Moline

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Website: TheMarketAJourneyToJoy.com

