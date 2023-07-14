More storms likely this afternoon/evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A few storms in NW Illinois will continue to move to the east and fall apart this morning. Warm and humid conditions will be seen today with highs in the 90s feeling like the mid to upper 90s. Scattered storms are likely this afternoon/evening. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. Off and on storm chances are on the way this weekend and next week. While there will be plenty of dry hours we will have to take rain chances on a day by day case.

TODAY: Few storms this afternoon. High: 90º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 67º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 87º.

