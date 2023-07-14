More than $6,800 in donations collected during drive Thursday to help building collapse victims

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 partnered with the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to host a drive Thursday at the station to help victims of the building collapse rebuild now in the long term.

The drive, held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., took in $6,853 in donations, thanks to the generosity of the community.

Donations can also be made on the QC Community Foundation page.

The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund provides support to nonprofit organizations meeting the needs of vulnerable people and communities in Scott and Rock Island Counties and ensures the area has the resources to address the community’s long-term recovery efforts after a disaster.

The fund also provides assistance in the weeks and months after a disaster, when attention turns from emergency response to community recovery. Donations are always accepted to the fund to support future disaster recovery efforts when they arise.

