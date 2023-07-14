Neighbors share about reckless driving at Davenport intersection

Police are investigating a crash that happened earlier Thursday morning at the intersection of Brady Street and Central Park Avenue.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a crash that happened earlier Thursday morning at the intersection of Brady Street and Central Park Avenue.

Police said they are investigating it as a hit-and-run with property damage. No injuries were reported.

In recent weeks, TV6 has received tips from viewers living near the scene of the crash raising concern over the amount of reckless driving and speeding they have witnessed on Brady and Harrison streets near Vanderveer Park.

After the crash had been cleared by emergency responders, Kyle West, a homeowner near the intersection, shared he saw at least four or five accidents at this location since he moved into the home about four years ago.

“We’ve got a lot of guys and girls who are driving over 70 miles per hour down Brady Street on the weekends,” he West, “I am surprised that there is not more people getting pulled over. I don’t really ever see that happening.”

The City of Davenport told us police haven’t gotten any traffic complaints specific to the intersection and that they routinely monitor the area. However, the public should reach out to the City with any concerns you might have.

