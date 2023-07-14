Police: Man wanted in connection to shooting in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted by Rock Island police in connection to a man who showed up at the police station Thursday with a gunshot wound.

Darryl L. Smith Jr., 20, is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm, with a bond set at $100,000. Police said Smith is 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Smith has an extensive criminal history, is known to carry weapons, and should be considered a dangerous fugitive.

A 21-year-old man arrived about 5:18 a.m. Thursday at the Rock Island Police Department with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a media release. The man was on an electric bicycle that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening.

First aid was done by officers until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived, police said. The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information as to Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

The investigation is ongoing by Rock Island Criminal Investigation Division.

