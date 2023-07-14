Quad Cities International Airport adds Charlotte route

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport is adding a new route to one of the busiest airports in the country, starting in December.

American Airlines will offer two non-stop flights from Moline to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. It’s the company’s third destination from the QC.

In the next year, the route will add more than 56,000 new seats to the airport’s offerings.

The move comes as the travel industry faces labor shortages while trying to recover from the pandemic.

MLI’s Executive Director, Benjamin Leischner, said it’s a testament to the quality of their facilities.

“For smaller communities and regional airports, it took a lot of convincing from the business community to the airlines to invest the limited resources they have, which are flight crews and aircraft,” Leischner said.

With various facilities in the Carolinas John Deere executives, like other companies, are excited about what it means for their businesses.

Mara Downing, Vice President of Global Brand Management and Corporate Communications said Deere is already looking to make use of the flights.

“The more that we can do to make it easy to travel to the Quad Cities, whether it’s for potential recruits, customers, dealers, suppliers, the better,” Downing said.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said adding more destinations benefits the area as a whole.

“We need to be able to offer people variety, give them options, and this does that,” Thoms said. “Hopefully, we can continue to grow on this.”

According to Thursday’s announcement, Charlotte ranks in the top 20 busiest airports in the world.

Leischner said the new route will unlock more east coast and international destinations for people in the QC.

“Twice a day service to Charlotte isn’t just about the two times a day to Charlotte,” Leischner said. It’s about what Charlotte brings with onboard capacity ... and American’s extensive route network.”

Starting Dec. 20, flights to Charlotte will leave at 6:50 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Bookings start Saturday.

