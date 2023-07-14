The Rock Island County Fair is Back

The Rock Island County Fair returns on Tuesday, July 18 through Saturday, July 22.
The Rock Island County Fair returns on Tuesday, July 18 through Saturday, July 22.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – The Rock Island County Fair returns on Tuesday, July 18 through Saturday, July 22. Preparations are currently underway at the parking lot of the East Moline Speedway.

Before 8 p.m., guests can get in for free each night. Fair officials confirm that there will be plenty of activities and entertainment throughout the week.

“Every night we have entertainment in our grandstand,” said Fair Board President, Lauren Crawford. “On Tuesday night, we have monster trucks. Wednesday night, we have a rodeo. Thursday night, we have a tractor pole. Friday night, we have monster trucks again and Saturday we have a demo derby.”

Fan-favorite carnival, livestock shows, and other lists of events and activities can be found here.

