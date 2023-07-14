SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -The City of Silvis has challenged Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Milan, Coal Valley, Hampton, Port Byron, Carbon Cliff, Colona, Geneseo and Cordova to a Rock Snake challenge.

The challenge asks the question, “Which community can build the longest Rock Snake”? The competition is underway through July 31.

Silvis residents will be able to sponsor the Rock Snake through a cash sponsorship of a minimum of $5 per foot. The goal is to raise $5,000 in the month of July for the Silvis Food Pantry which serves both Silvis and Carbon Cliff family hunger needs.

If you accept the challenge, email the City of Silvis to express that you’ve accepted the challenge and reveal the location of your Rock Snake. At the end of the challenge, each Rock Snake will be measured to determine which city has the longest in the Illinois Quad Cities.

For more information, contact Jerry Leibovitz at jleibovitz@silvisil.org or call 309-792-9181.

