Rock Snake Challenge

Part of the goal of the challenge is to raise $5 K for the Silvis Food Pantry
Rock Snake Challenge
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -The City of Silvis has challenged Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Milan, Coal Valley, Hampton, Port Byron, Carbon Cliff, Colona, Geneseo and Cordova to a Rock Snake challenge.

The challenge asks the question, “Which community can build the longest Rock Snake”? The competition is underway through July 31.

Silvis residents will be able to sponsor the Rock Snake through a cash sponsorship of a minimum of $5 per foot. The goal is to raise $5,000 in the month of July for the Silvis Food Pantry which serves both Silvis and Carbon Cliff family hunger needs.

If you accept the challenge, email the City of Silvis to express that you’ve accepted the challenge and reveal the location of your Rock Snake. At the end of the challenge, each Rock Snake will be measured to determine which city has the longest in the Illinois Quad Cities.

For more information, contact Jerry Leibovitz at jleibovitz@silvisil.org or call 309-792-9181.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling

Latest News

Goldfish Tank Kids' event July 23
Goldfish Tank Kids’ Vendor Fair set for July 23
Goldfish Tank Kids' event July 23
Goldfish Tank Kids' event
Quad City Music Guild's production of Wizard of Oz
‘Wizard of Oz’ now on stage at Prospect Park
Quad City Music Guild's production of Wizard of Oz
Wizard of Oz’ now on stage at Prospect Park
2023 Trucker's Jamboree in Walcott, IA
Walcott Jamboree keeps on truckin’ through Saturday