Seal Family Legacy: Gold Star Families

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rob Dennis from Seal Family Legacy, a non-profit that works with Gold Star Families which are families who lost someone while out on active duty, particularly for Seal Family Legacy they focus on families with those under 18-years-old.

Rob also talks about the Seal Family Legacy Inaugural Gala on Friday, July 14 at Rythm City Casino in Davenport and the Second Annual Ride and Cruise on Saturday, July 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Rythm City Casino.

Additional information:

Website: SEALFamilyLegacy.org

